Stephens Inc. AR Purchases 657 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,998 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $23,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 239.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 176.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWB stock opened at $312.24 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $311.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $299.33. The firm has a market cap of $38.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $227.11 and a one year high of $321.24.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.