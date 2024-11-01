Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Free Report) by 39.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,539,870 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 436,789 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Schrödinger were worth $28,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schrödinger by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,809,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,844,000 after buying an additional 32,393 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 213.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 3,130,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,534,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131,724 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,612,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,524,000 after purchasing an additional 9,618 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 53.4% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,228,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,752,000 after buying an additional 427,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Schrödinger by 35.5% during the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 899,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,293,000 after buying an additional 235,785 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Margaret Dugan sold 1,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.78, for a total transaction of $27,221.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,478.82. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on SDGR shares. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Schrödinger from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Schrödinger from $43.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Schrödinger from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.60.

Schrödinger Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ SDGR opened at $17.60 on Friday. Schrödinger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.67 and a twelve month high of $38.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.77.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.11. Schrödinger had a negative return on equity of 38.38% and a negative net margin of 100.42%. The business had revenue of $47.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.19 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -2.19 EPS for the current year.

Schrödinger Company Profile

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops physics-based computational platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on licensing its software to transform molecular discovery for life sciences and materials science industries.

