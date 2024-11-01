Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Buys 6,456 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 191,337 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,456 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned about 0.19% of J.B. Hunt Transport Services worth $32,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 382.1% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 188 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the second quarter worth $31,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the second quarter worth $32,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the second quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In related news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total transaction of $275,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,321,275. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total transaction of $525,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,476,674.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Darren P. Field sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total value of $275,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,321,275. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JBHT shares. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $201.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $151.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, J.B. Hunt Transport Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.56.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Down 0.7 %

JBHT stock opened at $180.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.84, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.12 and a 12 month high of $219.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $172.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.76.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.07. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 4.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.27%.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

(Free Report)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Featured Articles

