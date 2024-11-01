Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Grows Position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 120,634 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,889 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Medpace were worth $40,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Medpace in the first quarter worth $31,000. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medpace in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its position in shares of Medpace by 87.0% during the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Medpace in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Medpace in the first quarter worth about $54,000. 77.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MEDP shares. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Medpace in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $404.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Medpace from $413.00 to $372.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Medpace from $464.00 to $432.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Medpace from $415.00 to $397.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Medpace currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $380.00.

MEDP stock opened at $314.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of 27.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.35. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $239.00 and a 12 month high of $459.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $346.02 and its 200 day moving average is $379.14.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.24. Medpace had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 50.87%. The firm had revenue of $533.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

