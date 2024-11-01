Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Grows Stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 393,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,607 shares during the period. MarketAxess accounts for approximately 1.4% of Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $100,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MKTX. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,866,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 174.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 4,284 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $752,000. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $882,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 3,787 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

MKTX stock opened at $289.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.70, a P/E/G ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.91. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.42 and a 1-year high of $297.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $264.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $229.70.

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $197.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.07 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 33.71%. MarketAxess’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MarketAxess announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, August 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MKTX shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on MarketAxess from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on MarketAxess from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on MarketAxess from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on MarketAxess from $204.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on MarketAxess from $193.00 to $185.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.30.

In related news, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.63, for a total transaction of $142,915.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,716,146.67. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

