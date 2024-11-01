Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Has $53.87 Million Position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 57.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 125,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,849 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $53,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Hubbell in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Hubbell in the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Hubbell by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HUBB shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Hubbell from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays increased their price target on Hubbell from $400.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $407.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Hubbell from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $385.00 to $454.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $431.00 to $441.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $434.38.

Insider Transactions at Hubbell

In other news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 15,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.34, for a total transaction of $5,868,528.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,415 shares in the company, valued at $24,861,791.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Hubbell news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.54, for a total value of $164,043.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $608,781.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 15,677 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.34, for a total transaction of $5,868,528.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,861,791.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Stock Performance

Shares of Hubbell stock opened at $426.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Hubbell Incorporated has a 12 month low of $248.37 and a 12 month high of $461.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $420.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $395.63.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 28.81% and a net margin of 13.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.47 EPS for the current year.

Hubbell Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. This is a boost from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is presently 35.16%.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

