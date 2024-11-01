Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Has $58.81 Million Stake in Papa Johns International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Papa Johns International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Free Report) by 19.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,091,733 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 176,470 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Papa Johns International were worth $58,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PZZA. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Papa Johns International by 6.7% in the first quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Papa Johns International by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 30,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after acquiring an additional 4,770 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in shares of Papa Johns International by 1.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 28,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Papa Johns International during the first quarter valued at about $2,711,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Papa Johns International during the first quarter worth about $571,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PZZA. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Papa Johns International in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Papa Johns International in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on Papa Johns International from $58.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Papa Johns International from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Papa Johns International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Papa Johns International Price Performance

PZZA opened at $52.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.49. Papa Johns International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.90 and a 1 year high of $78.67.

Papa Johns International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $507.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.13 million. Papa Johns International had a net margin of 3.25% and a negative return on equity of 19.85%. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Papa Johns International, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Papa Johns International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. Papa Johns International’s payout ratio is currently 88.46%.

About Papa Johns International

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John’s trademark in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

