Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Purchases 13,353 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 547,911 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,353 shares during the period. Take-Two Interactive Software comprises about 1.1% of Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $84,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,920,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,809,561,000 after buying an additional 156,563 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,240,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,142,000 after purchasing an additional 151,135 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.2% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,744,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,684,000 after buying an additional 192,774 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,460,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,173,000 after buying an additional 666,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.8% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,697,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,379,000 after acquiring an additional 48,909 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $161.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.17 and a 12-month high of $171.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $155.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.60.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 70.33% and a positive return on equity of 1.74%. As a group, research analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on TTWO shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $194.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.21.

In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 191 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total transaction of $28,617.53. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,378 shares in the company, valued at $9,645,755.74. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

