Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Purchases 15,134 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 818,828 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,134 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $66,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. increased its position in Hologic by 12.1% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 1,348,867 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $109,879,000 after buying an additional 145,297 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 11,380 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 2,683 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 223,157 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $18,178,000 after acquiring an additional 3,630 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its stake in Hologic by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,543 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc raised its stake in Hologic by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 384,022 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,123,000 after acquiring an additional 18,830 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on HOLX shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Hologic in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Hologic in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Leerink Partners cut their price objective on shares of Hologic from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Hologic in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hologic has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.50.

In other Hologic news, insider Brandon Schnittker sold 476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.11, for a total value of $39,560.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $310,415.85. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Hologic stock opened at $80.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.95. Hologic, Inc. has a one year low of $65.55 and a one year high of $84.67.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 17.59%. Hologic’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

