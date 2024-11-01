Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Sells 17,851 Shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Free Report) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 281,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 17,851 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Balchem were worth $49,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Balchem by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 37,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,751,000 after purchasing an additional 6,652 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Balchem by 21.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after acquiring an additional 3,176 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Balchem in the first quarter worth about $495,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Balchem by 8.4% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 233,831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,998,000 after acquiring an additional 18,104 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Balchem by 22.1% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,732 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCPC stock opened at $167.33 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.75. Balchem Co. has a 52 week low of $114.97 and a 52 week high of $186.03. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.98, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Balchem from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.

