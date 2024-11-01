Stifel Canada Issues Positive Outlook for TSE:CIG Earnings

Colliers International Group Inc (TSE:CIG – Free Report) (NASDAQ:CIGI) – Equities researchers at Stifel Canada increased their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Colliers International Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 30th. Stifel Canada analyst D. Young now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.11 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.10.

Colliers International Group (TSE:CIG – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:CIGI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.73 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.52 billion.

Separately, Raymond James cut Colliers International Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Colliers International Group Stock Performance

Colliers International Group has a 52 week low of C$1.89 and a 52 week high of C$47.85.

Insider Activity at Colliers International Group

In other news, Director Robert Hemming sold 17,570 shares of Colliers International Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$200.29, for a total value of C$3,519,119.90. In related news, Senior Officer Rebecca Finley sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$198.09, for a total transaction of C$2,179,027.40. Also, Director Robert Hemming sold 17,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$200.29, for a total transaction of C$3,519,119.90. In the last three months, insiders have sold 77,376 shares of company stock worth $14,860,926.

About Colliers International Group

(Get Free Report)

Colliers International Group Inc is engaged in the provision of commercial real estate services. The Company offers services, including outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage and sales brokerage. Its segments include Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

Featured Stories

