Stifel Canada Reduces Earnings Estimates for Montage Gold

Montage Gold Corp. (CVE:MAU – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Stifel Canada cut their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Montage Gold in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 29th. Stifel Canada analyst S. Soock now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.08) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.06). The consensus estimate for Montage Gold’s current full-year earnings is ($0.04) per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Montage Gold’s FY2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.60 EPS.
Montage Gold (CVE:MAU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.02).
View Our Latest Stock Report on Montage Gold
Montage Gold Stock Down 3.5 %
Shares of CVE:MAU opened at C$2.48 on Friday. Montage Gold has a 1 year low of C$0.58 and a 1 year high of C$2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 5.75 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$1.97 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.66. The company has a market capitalization of C$854.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.53 and a beta of 1.55.
About Montage Gold
Montage Gold Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its flagship property is the Koné Gold Project covering an area of 2,259 square kilometers located in the Côte d'Ivoire, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Montage Gold
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- 3 Stocks Well Below 52-Week Highs With Strong Growth Projections
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- 3 Chip Stocks Expected to See Accelerating Sales Growth
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Super Micro Computer: Where Does it Go From Here?
Receive News & Ratings for Montage Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montage Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.