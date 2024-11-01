Stifel Canada Reduces Earnings Estimates for Montage Gold

Montage Gold Corp. (CVE:MAU – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Stifel Canada cut their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Montage Gold in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 29th. Stifel Canada analyst S. Soock now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.08) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.06). The consensus estimate for Montage Gold’s current full-year earnings is ($0.04) per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Montage Gold’s FY2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Montage Gold (CVE:MAU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.02).

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on MAU. National Bankshares set a C$2.50 price target on shares of Montage Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Montage Gold from C$2.00 to C$2.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Montage Gold from C$1.65 to C$2.75 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Montage Gold from C$3.20 to C$4.85 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Montage Gold from C$3.00 to C$3.75 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Montage Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$3.27.

Montage Gold Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of CVE:MAU opened at C$2.48 on Friday. Montage Gold has a 1 year low of C$0.58 and a 1 year high of C$2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 5.75 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$1.97 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.66. The company has a market capitalization of C$854.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.53 and a beta of 1.55.

About Montage Gold

Montage Gold Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its flagship property is the Koné Gold Project covering an area of 2,259 square kilometers located in the Côte d'Ivoire, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

