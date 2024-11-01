Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $106.10 and last traded at $105.51, with a volume of 62229 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $104.76.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. Stifel Financial’s payout ratio is presently 30.38%.

SF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Stifel Financial from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Stifel Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Stifel Financial from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Stifel Financial from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stifel Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.33.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 1.09.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.10). Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Stifel Financial Corp. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Stifel Financial by 3.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,461,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $817,794,000 after acquiring an additional 391,384 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,954,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,587,000 after purchasing an additional 22,040 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,007,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,932,000 after buying an additional 7,113 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Stifel Financial by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,799,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,649,000 after buying an additional 56,570 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,189,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,058,000 after purchasing an additional 7,348 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

