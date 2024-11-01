STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Price Target Cut to $33.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Susquehanna from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “positive” rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock. Susquehanna’s price target indicates a potential upside of 22.86% from the company’s current price.

STM has been the subject of several other research reports. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on STMicroelectronics from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on STMicroelectronics from $54.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on STMicroelectronics from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of STMicroelectronics from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.63.

STM stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.86. 2,862,487 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,933,115. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.49. STMicroelectronics has a 52 week low of $26.44 and a 52 week high of $51.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.57.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The semiconductor producer reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. STMicroelectronics’s quarterly revenue was down 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that STMicroelectronics will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its stake in STMicroelectronics by 6.3% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 5,051 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 12,970 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 9,783 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 21,784 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in STMicroelectronics by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 8,967 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. 5.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

