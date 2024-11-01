Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR)

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Investors bought 9,804 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 166% compared to the average volume of 3,680 call options.

Oscar Health Stock Up 2.7 %

Oscar Health stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.26. 725,558 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,193,844. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Oscar Health has a one year low of $5.30 and a one year high of $23.79.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Oscar Health had a return on equity of 1.86% and a net margin of 0.25%. Oscar Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Oscar Health will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Oscar Health

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Oscar Health news, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 16,793 shares of Oscar Health stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total value of $286,488.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 392,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,697,875.42. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Oscar Health news, CFO Richard Scott Blackley sold 68,978 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total transaction of $1,240,914.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 884,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,906,991.87. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 16,793 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total transaction of $286,488.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 392,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,697,875.42. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 169,569 shares of company stock valued at $3,007,069. 25.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OSCR. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in Oscar Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Oscar Health during the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Oscar Health during the second quarter worth approximately $93,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 27.7% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Oscar Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $142,000. 75.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OSCR. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Oscar Health in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Oscar Health Company Profile

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers health plans in individual and small group markets, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform that help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care. It also provides reinsurance products.

