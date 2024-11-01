StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Oxbridge Re Price Performance

Shares of OXBR opened at $2.78 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.78 million, a P/E ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 0.95. Oxbridge Re has a one year low of $0.87 and a one year high of $3.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.49 and a 200 day moving average of $2.27.

Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oxbridge Re

In other Oxbridge Re news, major shareholder Allan S. Martin sold 11,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total transaction of $36,005.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 269,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,463.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,557 shares of company stock valued at $65,606. 17.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Oxbridge Re stock. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR – Free Report) by 50.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. owned about 0.25% of Oxbridge Re worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 5.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oxbridge Re

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. The company underwrites collateralized reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. It also issues reinsurance contracts through digital securities by blockchain technology.

