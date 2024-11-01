StockNews.com Downgrades Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on AGYS. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Agilysys from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Agilysys from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Northland Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target (up previously from $132.00) on shares of Agilysys in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Agilysys from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Agilysys in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.80.

Agilysys Stock Performance

Agilysys stock opened at $100.04 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $108.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.67. Agilysys has a 52 week low of $73.52 and a 52 week high of $125.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. Agilysys had a net margin of 37.54% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $68.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Agilysys will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Chris J. Robertson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.83, for a total transaction of $435,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,490,901.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Agilysys news, Director John Mutch sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.69, for a total value of $113,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,129,902.94. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Chris J. Robertson sold 4,000 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.83, for a total value of $435,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,490,901.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,000 shares of company stock worth $3,734,810. Corporate insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGYS. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Agilysys by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,216 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agilysys by 162.1% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 249 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Agilysys by 9.6% during the second quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Agilysys by 390.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 250 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Agilysys by 2.0% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Agilysys, Inc operates as a developer and marketer of software-enabled solutions and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers software solutions fully integrated with third party hardware and operating systems; cloud applications, support, and maintenance; subscription and maintenance; and professional services.

