StockNews.com Downgrades Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) to Sell

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. TD Cowen began coverage on Lincoln National in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. Barclays increased their target price on Lincoln National from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lincoln National presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

Shares of NYSE LNC opened at $34.75 on Wednesday. Lincoln National has a 12 month low of $20.85 and a 12 month high of $36.46. The company has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.57 and a 200-day moving average of $31.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 17.13%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lincoln National will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 8,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in Lincoln National by 6.2% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Lincoln National by 13.3% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 1.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 26,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. 72.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

