StockNews.com Upgrades eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) to “Strong-Buy”

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

EGAN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on eGain from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of eGain in a research note on Friday, September 6th.

eGain Price Performance

eGain stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.18. The company had a trading volume of 32,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,199. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.38 and its 200-day moving average is $6.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.73 million, a P/E ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 0.44. eGain has a fifty-two week low of $4.71 and a fifty-two week high of $8.52.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $22.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.37 million. eGain had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 12.28%. Analysts anticipate that eGain will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On eGain

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EGAN. Williams & Novak LLC acquired a new position in eGain in the third quarter valued at about $66,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in eGain by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 43,377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in eGain by 17.5% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 73,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 10,933 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in eGain by 15.3% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 83,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 11,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of eGain by 2.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 163,132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 3,384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.94% of the company’s stock.

eGain Company Profile

eGain Corporation develops, licenses, implements, and supports customer service infrastructure software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides eGain Knowledge Hub, which helps businesses to centralize knowledge, policies, procedures, situational expertise, best-practices, while delivering guided, and personalized solutions to customers and agents; eGain Conversation Hub for digital-first, omnichannel interaction management within a modern, purpose-built desktop; and eGain Analytics Hub enables clients to measure, manage, and optimize omnichannel service operations and knowledge.

