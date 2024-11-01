StockNews.com Upgrades Generac (NYSE:GNRC) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on GNRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Generac from $160.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Generac from $128.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Generac from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Scotiabank raised their price target on Generac from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Generac from $177.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Generac currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.40.

Generac Price Performance

GNRC opened at $165.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Generac has a 1 year low of $81.62 and a 1 year high of $176.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.77. The firm has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.29, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.38.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $998.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Generac had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Generac will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Generac

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.93, for a total value of $794,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 562,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,346,790.61. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Generac

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GNRC. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Generac by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 71,272 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,324,000 after purchasing an additional 3,426 shares in the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Generac by 1.7% during the third quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 15,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Generac in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,088,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in Generac in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $468,000. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its stake in Generac by 170.6% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 4,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

