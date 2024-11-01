StockNews.com Upgrades WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) to Hold

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

A number of other analysts have also commented on WEC. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on WEC Energy Group from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on WEC Energy Group from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.45.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on WEC

WEC Energy Group Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of WEC stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $95.57. 3,176,919 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,153,283. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.18. WEC Energy Group has a 12-month low of $75.13 and a 12-month high of $100.31. The stock has a market cap of $30.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.44.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 12.26%. WEC Energy Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. On average, analysts expect that WEC Energy Group will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at WEC Energy Group

In related news, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $31,412.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $213,335.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $31,412.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,377 shares in the company, valued at $213,335.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.45, for a total transaction of $66,337.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,932.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,702 shares of company stock worth $1,078,058 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WEC Energy Group

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 34,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,809,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the first quarter worth approximately $474,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 8,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. 77.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.