Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.09 and last traded at $11.16, with a volume of 78462 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.38.
Analyst Ratings Changes
SEOAY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upgraded Stora Enso Oyj from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. BNP Paribas upgraded Stora Enso Oyj to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th.
About Stora Enso Oyj
Stora Enso Oyj provides renewable solutions for the packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions, and paper industries in Finland and internationally. It operates through Packaging Materials, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, Forest, Paper, and Other segments. The company's Packaging Materials segment offers virgin and recycled fiber replace fossil-based materials with low-carbon, renewable and recyclable packaging materials for food and beverage, pharmaceutical, and transport packaging.
