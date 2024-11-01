Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,042 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 368 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,459,393 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,258,373,000 after acquiring an additional 309,592 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Stryker by 10.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,651,403 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,096,078,000 after purchasing an additional 813,311 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,323,452 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $790,554,000 after purchasing an additional 66,482 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Stryker by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,601,380 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $573,086,000 after purchasing an additional 44,765 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,209,769 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $411,624,000 after buying an additional 46,375 shares in the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Stryker news, insider Viju Menon sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $213,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,219,495. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Stryker news, insider Viju Menon sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $213,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,219,495. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 7,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.98, for a total transaction of $2,696,202.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,042 shares in the company, valued at $3,685,213.16. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 200,068 shares of company stock worth $65,151,372. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $356.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.77 billion, a PE ratio of 38.19, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.91. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $264.85 and a one year high of $374.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $359.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $344.06.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 23.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 12.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SYK. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Stryker from $381.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $386.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $420.00 price target (up previously from $380.00) on shares of Stryker in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Stryker in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $405.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $393.65.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Further Reading

