Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 12.000-12.100 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 12.010. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Stryker Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE SYK traded up $10.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $366.88. 1,156,348 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,255,413. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $359.90 and a 200 day moving average of $344.06. Stryker has a 1 year low of $266.93 and a 1 year high of $374.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $139.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.91.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.10. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.07% and a net margin of 16.34%. The firm had revenue of $5.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Stryker will post 12.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.30%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Stryker from $406.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $380.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $381.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $393.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Stryker news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 7,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.98, for a total value of $2,696,202.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,685,213.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 190,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.46, for a total value of $61,457,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,316,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,072,790,023.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 7,347 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.98, for a total value of $2,696,202.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,685,213.16. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 200,068 shares of company stock worth $65,151,372. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

