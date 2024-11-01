Summit Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Summit Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 74,202 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises 0.9% of Summit Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Summit Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Norris Perne & French LLP MI increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 265,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,538,000 after purchasing an additional 5,072 shares during the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 390,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,332,000 after acquiring an additional 6,193 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,768,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,186,000 after acquiring an additional 22,515 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 397,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,746,000 after purchasing an additional 28,845 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 388,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,290,000 after purchasing an additional 35,743 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $61.89 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $46.80 and a 52 week high of $64.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

