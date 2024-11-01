Summit Wealth Partners LLC Grows Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Summit Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 360,529 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,703 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up 3.5% of Summit Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Summit Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $18,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 282.3% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of JPST opened at $50.59 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.47. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.97 and a 52 week high of $50.75.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.