Summit Wealth Partners LLC Has $2.06 Million Holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Summit Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,593 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Summit Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $2,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,634,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,397,000 after buying an additional 2,184,380 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,235,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,453,000 after purchasing an additional 503,678 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,731,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,785,000 after buying an additional 257,285 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,404,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 8.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,261,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,288,000 after buying an additional 400,873 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

BATS:COWZ opened at $56.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.96. The firm has a market cap of $23.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

