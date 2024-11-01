Summit Wealth Partners LLC Has $317,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Summit Wealth Partners LLC decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. Summit Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EFAV. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000.

EFAV stock opened at $73.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.53. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $64.68 and a 1 year high of $76.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.70.

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

