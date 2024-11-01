Summit Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stake in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB)

Summit Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB – Free Report) by 5.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,552 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,127 shares during the period. Summit Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF were worth $3,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 6,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 243.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 34,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 24,177 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 631.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 57,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after acquiring an additional 49,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 234,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,954,000 after acquiring an additional 3,625 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA ILTB opened at $50.56 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.94. iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $45.00 and a 1 year high of $54.31.

iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares Core Long-Term U.S. Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares 10+ Year Government/Credit Bond Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the long-term, investment-grade United States corporate and government bond markets as defined by the BofA Merrill Lynch 10+ Year US Corporate & Government Index (the Index).

