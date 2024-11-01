Summit Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Summit Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,791 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51 shares during the quarter. Summit Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VO. McGuire Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO opened at $262.67 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $196.48 and a 1 year high of $270.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $261.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $250.23.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

