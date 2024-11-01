Summit Wealth Partners LLC Sells 380 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Summit Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 6.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. Summit Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 72,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,414,000 after purchasing an additional 40,073 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $253,000. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 117,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,658,000 after purchasing an additional 22,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $116.76 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.75. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $112.11 and a fifty-two week high of $120.33.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.3197 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

