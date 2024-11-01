Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$52.98 and traded as high as C$53.50. Suncor Energy shares last traded at C$52.95, with a volume of 2,664,044 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SU has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Suncor Energy from C$67.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$77.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Friday, September 27th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Suncor Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$56.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$62.00 to C$55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Suncor Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$60.46.

Suncor Energy Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$52.70 and a 200 day moving average of C$52.98. The firm has a market cap of C$66.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.98.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported C$1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.06 by C$0.21. The company had revenue of C$13.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.59 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 14.87%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 4.4208333 earnings per share for the current year.

Suncor Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $0.545 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Suncor Energy

In related news, Senior Officer Jacqueline Sue Moore sold 37,700 shares of Suncor Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$56.54, for a total transaction of C$2,131,558.00. Insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

Featured Stories

