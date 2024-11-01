Sunstone Metals Limited (ASX:STM) Insider Sells A$18,000.00 in Stock

Sunstone Metals Limited (ASX:STM – Get Free Report) insider Malcolm Norris sold 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.00), for a total value of A$18,000.00 ($11,842.11).

Malcolm Norris also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 14th, Malcolm Norris acquired 3,000,000 shares of Sunstone Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.01 ($0.00) per share, for a total transaction of A$15,000.00 ($9,868.42).

Sunstone Metals Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 12.13 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Sunstone Metals Company Profile

Sunstone Metals Limited engages in the exploration and evaluation of gold and copper properties. It holds 87.5% interests in the Bramaderos project covering 4,959 hectares located in Loja Province, southern Ecuador; and 70% interests in the El Palmar project comprising 800 hectares situated in the Imbabura Province, northern Ecuador.

