Superdry (LON:SDRY) Trading Down 3.1% – Here’s Why

Superdry plc (LON:SDRY – Get Free Report) shares dropped 3.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.80 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.30 ($0.04). Approximately 5,333,557 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 71% from the average daily volume of 3,121,794 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.40 ($0.04).

Superdry Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 6.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 293.27. The company has a market cap of £3.66 million, a P/E ratio of -2.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.21.

Superdry Company Profile

Superdry plc designs, produces, markets, and sells clothing, footwear, and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The Company operates through stores, concessions, various Internet sites, multi-brand independents and distributors, franchise, and license stores.

Featured Stories

