Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) Reaches New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $35.56 and last traded at $35.26, with a volume of 175858 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, October 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, October 18th.

Get Supernus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 377.89 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.39.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $168.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.83 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 0.56%. The business’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Supernus Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SUPN. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 330,580 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,276,000 after acquiring an additional 64,752 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 205.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 97,988 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,342,000 after purchasing an additional 65,880 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,214,731 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $179,854,000 after purchasing an additional 142,551 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 250.6% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 49,160 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 35,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,685,122 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,077,000 after purchasing an additional 351,900 shares in the last quarter.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. The company's commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.