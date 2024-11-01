SuRo Capital (SSSS) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th.
SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.03 million for the quarter. SuRo Capital had a negative return on equity of 6.47% and a negative net margin of 256.84%.
SuRo Capital Stock Performance
Shares of SuRo Capital stock opened at $4.60 on Friday. SuRo Capital has a one year low of $3.32 and a one year high of $5.33. The company has a market capitalization of $107.55 million, a PE ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 27.02 and a current ratio of 27.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.03.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Mark D. Klein purchased 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.84 per share, for a total transaction of $46,080.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,088,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,180,477.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
SuRo Capital Company Profile
SuRo Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm seeks to invest in growth capital, late stage and venture capital-backed private companies. SuRo Capital Corp. was founded in 2010 and is based in San Francisco, California with additional office in New York, New York.
