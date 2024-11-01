Susquehanna Issues Positive Forecast for Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Stock Price

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Susquehanna from $540.00 to $605.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “positive” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Susquehanna’s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.99% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Mastercard from $528.00 to $538.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on Mastercard from $536.00 to $576.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Mastercard from $532.00 to $533.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $593.00 to $580.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $520.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $532.32.

MA stock traded up $8.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $508.45. 797,228 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,436,253. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $494.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $466.50. Mastercard has a 1-year low of $378.48 and a 1-year high of $527.90. The company has a market cap of $469.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.71, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by $0.16. Mastercard had a return on equity of 179.78% and a net margin of 46.45%. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Mastercard will post 14.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mastercard news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 4,685 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.10, for a total transaction of $2,310,173.50. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 17,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,440,885.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 13,439 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total value of $6,114,745.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,423,320. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 4,685 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.10, for a total value of $2,310,173.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 17,118 shares in the company, valued at $8,440,885.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 340,809 shares of company stock worth $159,610,703. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 74.0% during the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

