Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG) Stock Position Boosted by Stephens Investment Management Group LLC

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Free Report) by 139.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 939,335 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 547,816 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Sweetgreen were worth $33,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sweetgreen in the third quarter valued at $1,973,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Sweetgreen in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,110,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sweetgreen by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,350,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,361,000 after purchasing an additional 224,522 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Sweetgreen by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 575,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,330,000 after purchasing an additional 164,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sweetgreen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,329,000. 95.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sweetgreen alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SG shares. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Sweetgreen from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Sweetgreen from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Sweetgreen from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on Sweetgreen from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Sweetgreen from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sweetgreen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.20.

Sweetgreen Price Performance

Shares of Sweetgreen stock opened at $36.09 on Friday. Sweetgreen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.64 and a 1 year high of $40.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.55.

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.02). Sweetgreen had a negative net margin of 14.33% and a negative return on equity of 19.34%. The business had revenue of $184.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. Sweetgreen’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sweetgreen, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jonathan Neman sold 1,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $40,410.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,930,228 shares in the company, valued at $77,228,422.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Jonathan Neman sold 1,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $40,410.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,930,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,228,422.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nathaniel Ru sold 1,263 shares of Sweetgreen stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $50,532.63. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,952,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,104,681.29. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 428,334 shares of company stock worth $15,162,663 in the last quarter. 21.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sweetgreen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates fast food restaurants serving healthy foods at scale in the United States. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that do not have an expiration date and can be redeemed. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sweetgreen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sweetgreen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.