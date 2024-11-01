Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Stock Position Lowered by PineStone Asset Management Inc.

PineStone Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,943,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,841,080 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises about 8.3% of PineStone Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. PineStone Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $858,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 42,061,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,722,410,000 after purchasing an additional 704,804 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,695,714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,679,602,000 after purchasing an additional 5,643,949 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,167,165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,157,635,000 after purchasing an additional 750,971 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 8,538,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,161,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,873,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,071,242,000 after purchasing an additional 296,892 shares in the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, October 18th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 2.0 %

TSM opened at $190.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $180.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.52. The company has a market cap of $988.32 billion, a PE ratio of 30.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.14. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $84.95 and a 1 year high of $212.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.57.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.4871 per share. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 31.57%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

