TD Cowen Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) Stock

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Free Report) had its price target lifted by TD Cowen from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on AUR. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Aurora Innovation in a report on Monday, September 30th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Aurora Innovation from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th.

Aurora Innovation Stock Performance

AUR traded up $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $5.44. 1,609,165 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,566,573. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.33 and its 200 day moving average is $3.88. Aurora Innovation has a fifty-two week low of $1.73 and a fifty-two week high of $7.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.60 and a beta of 2.80.

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Aurora Innovation in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,184,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Aurora Innovation by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 84,784,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267,962 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in Aurora Innovation by 44.1% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 17,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 5,386 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Aurora Innovation by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 500,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 202,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC lifted its position in Aurora Innovation by 72.9% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 265,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 112,131 shares during the last quarter. 44.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aurora Innovation Company Profile

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

