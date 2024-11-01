TD Cowen Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Stock

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) had its target price increased by TD Cowen from $75.00 to $76.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has a hold rating on the information technology service provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.60.

Shares of CTSH stock traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $73.42. 460,146 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,809,907. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 1 year low of $62.14 and a 1 year high of $80.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.40 and a 200 day moving average of $71.94. The firm has a market cap of $36.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The information technology service provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.11. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 17.37%. The company had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

In related news, CEO Ravi Kumar Singisetti sold 6,728 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.66, for a total value of $495,584.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 46,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,419,812.82. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 454 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 533 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

