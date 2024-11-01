TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Receives $134.75 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $134.75.

SNX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price target on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research report on Friday, September 27th.

TD SYNNEX Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SNX opened at $115.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $118.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. TD SYNNEX has a 12 month low of $90.51 and a 12 month high of $133.85.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $14.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.11 billion. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TD SYNNEX will post 11.03 EPS for the current year.

TD SYNNEX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.70%.

Insider Transactions at TD SYNNEX

In other news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 11,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.14, for a total value of $1,260,111.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,968,966.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Ann F. Vezina sold 1,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.11, for a total value of $234,590.07. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $689,721.45. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Marshall Witt sold 11,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.14, for a total transaction of $1,260,111.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,968,966.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,837 shares of company stock worth $8,904,751. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNX. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in TD SYNNEX by 121.7% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in TD SYNNEX during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in TD SYNNEX by 99.3% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 289 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in TD SYNNEX during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in TD SYNNEX by 52.3% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 358 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

TD SYNNEX Company Profile

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

