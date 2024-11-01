TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Releases Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.880-1.880 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.900. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.9 billion-$3.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.9 billion. TE Connectivity also updated its Q1 guidance to $1.88 EPS.

TE Connectivity Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of TEL traded up $2.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $150.02. 1,510,973 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,847,821. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. TE Connectivity has a 1-year low of $122.30 and a 1-year high of $159.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $148.00 and a 200-day moving average of $148.39.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The electronics maker reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.95. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. TE Connectivity’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that TE Connectivity will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the electronics maker to buy up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TEL. Bank of America decreased their target price on TE Connectivity from $173.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $155.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on TE Connectivity from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.55.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

