Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Price Target Lowered to $8.00 at TD Cowen

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Free Report) had its price objective cut by TD Cowen from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TDOC. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Teladoc Health from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on Teladoc Health from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Teladoc Health from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Teladoc Health from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.86.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on TDOC

Teladoc Health Stock Up 0.7 %

TDOC traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.06. 1,152,685 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,449,852. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Teladoc Health has a fifty-two week low of $6.76 and a fifty-two week high of $22.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.72.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The health services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.10. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 9.40% and a negative net margin of 37.91%. The firm had revenue of $640.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.50 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Teladoc Health will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teladoc Health

In other Teladoc Health news, CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total value of $114,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 45,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,200.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 15,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total value of $114,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 45,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,200.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mala Murthy sold 8,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.16, for a total value of $62,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,091.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,588 shares of company stock worth $268,831 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teladoc Health

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Teladoc Health by 74.0% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 20,568 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 8,750 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 33.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,833 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 3,442 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 209,689 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,166,000 after acquiring an additional 60,780 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 188.7% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,594 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 20,651 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,196 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 9,968 shares in the last quarter. 76.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.