Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.63 and traded as high as $9.19. Telecom Argentina shares last traded at $8.99, with a volume of 246,836 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TEO. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Telecom Argentina in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Scotiabank cut shares of Telecom Argentina from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $5.70 to $6.10 in a research note on Friday, September 20th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.92 and a 200-day moving average of $7.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. Telecom Argentina had a return on equity of 0.69% and a net margin of 1.01%. The business had revenue of $967.38 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Telecom Argentina S.A. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TEO. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telecom Argentina during the 2nd quarter worth $334,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Telecom Argentina during the 2nd quarter valued at about $174,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in Telecom Argentina during the second quarter worth about $104,000.

Telecom Argentina SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services. The company offers mobile telecommunications services, including voice communications, high-speed mobile Internet content and applications download, online streaming, and other services; and sells mobile communication devices, such as handsets, Modems MiFi and wingles, and smart watches.

