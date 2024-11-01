Teleflex Incorporated to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.34 (NYSE:TFX)

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share by the medical technology company on Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th.

Teleflex has a dividend payout ratio of 8.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Teleflex to earn $15.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.8%.

Shares of TFX stock opened at $201.02 on Friday. Teleflex has a 12-month low of $178.83 and a 12-month high of $257.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $240.17 and its 200 day moving average is $223.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.16.

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $764.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.68 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.64 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Teleflex will post 13.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 2,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.93, for a total value of $638,898.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,496 shares in the company, valued at $1,313,159.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TFX. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Teleflex from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $247.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Teleflex presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $268.86.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

