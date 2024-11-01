Terra Price Down 4.2% Over Last Week (LUNA)

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 1st. One Terra coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000488 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Terra has a total market capitalization of $239.91 million and $24.99 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Terra has traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000908 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000507 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000316 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Terra Profile

LUNA uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,186,707,049 coins and its circulating supply is 709,984,438 coins. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra’s official website is terra.money. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money.

Terra Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terra using one of the exchanges listed above.

