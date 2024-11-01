Terraco Gold (CVE:TEN) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Terraco Gold Corp (CVE:TEN – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.14 and traded as high as C$0.15. Terraco Gold shares last traded at C$0.15, with a volume of 1,837,916 shares trading hands.

Terraco Gold Trading Down 3.3 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.14 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.14. The company has a market capitalization of C$26.44 million and a P/E ratio of -6.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.73, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.21.

Terraco Gold Company Profile

Terraco Gold Corp., a precious metals royalty and exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Almaden project, which consists of 12 leased patented lode mining claims, 208 unpatented lode mining claims, and approximately 280 acres of private fee ground located in Washington County, Idaho.

