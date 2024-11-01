TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) Trading Down 4.6% – Time to Sell?

TerrAscend Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRSSF – Get Free Report) was down 4.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.98 and last traded at $1.04. Approximately 339,072 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 159% from the average daily volume of 131,026 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.09.

TerrAscend Trading Down 3.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.41.

TerrAscend Company Profile

TerrAscend Corp. cultivates, processes, and sells medical and adult use cannabis in Canada and the United States. The company produces and distributes hemp-derived wellness products to retail locations; and manufactures cannabis-infused artisan edibles. It also operates retail dispensaries under the Apothecarium brand name in California, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey.

