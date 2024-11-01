The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New trimmed its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,992 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Boeing were worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 451.4% during the first quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 351.1% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 212 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Boeing during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Down 3.2 %

NYSE:BA opened at $149.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $157.86 and a 200-day moving average of $171.09. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $146.02 and a 52 week high of $267.54.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($10.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($10.34) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $17.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $17.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.26) EPS. Boeing's revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -16.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Boeing from $235.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Boeing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Boeing from $195.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boeing has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.42.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

